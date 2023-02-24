Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 24 February 2023 – Controversial Senator Karen Nyamu has defended herself from online attacks after Samidoh’s wife Edday Nderitu officially announced their break up.

Nyamu reiterated that she is not the evil woman in the love triangle involving her, Samidoh, and Edday Nderitu.

A nosy fan confronted her on social media and accused her of being a homewrecker.

The fan warned Nyamu that Edday’s tears with haunt her.

“Ur soo wicked nyamu… unafurahia kuvunja ndoa ya mtu mwingine u will pay one day remember curse hukuwa ur generation be careful wakati unalilisha mwanamke mwingine.. ur time is coming be ready to face the same same situation this is soo disrespectful,” the fan wrote.

Nyamu responded saying, “Hio ni ujinga yenyu kwani mimi si mwanamke na watoto wangu si watoto? The real evil woman is not me.”

Nyamu has often been accused of wrecking Samidoh’s marriage but she has maintained people misjudge her.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.