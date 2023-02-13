Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 13 February 2023 – Over the weekend, a black Landcruiser Prado TX registration number KCR 999A was captured on camera being driven towards the battlefield when suspected Pokot bandits engaged police officers in a gun battle.

It was alleged that the car was being used to supply ammunition to the bandits.

Furious residents could be heard in a video that has circulated online threatening to burn the vehicle.

It is now emerging that the vehicle owner is a foreigner who goes by the name Dipika Jitendra Gudhka.

The wealthy Indian businessman owns a supermarket in the area.

Police should move with speed and investigate him.

