Tuesday, 14 February 2023 – First Lady Rachel Ruto and Second Lady Pastor Dorcas Gachagua hosted a prayer rally at Nyayo National Stadium on Tuesday.

President William Ruto and his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, also attend the much-publicized rally aimed at praying for the country’s drought and hunger situation.

Although President Ruto had on Sunday invited Kenyans to the prayer rally, only a few Kenyans showed up.

See photos.

