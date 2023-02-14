Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 14 February 2023 – A video has emerged showing the moment Pastor Sally of House of Grace Church in Nairobi collapsed after she finished praying at Nyayo National Stadium, where political and church leaders gathered for the national prayer rally.

Pastor Sally had just finished praying against the rampant banditry attacks in the North Rift when she collapsed.

A pastor who was standing next to her quickly intervened and lifted her.

The dramatic incident which was televised live on one of the local TV stations has sparked reactions on social media.

Watch the video.

