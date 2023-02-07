Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, 07 February 2023 – The famous cop Linda Okello, who came into the limelight after she was pictured wearing a tight skirt during an official function attended by former President Uhuru Kenyatta, has posted a video on Titktok flaunting her banging body.

Linda relocated to the United States of America after quitting the police force over frustrations from her bosses and she seems to be living her best life in the first world country.

In the videos that she posted, the well-endowed former cop is seen goofing around in her lavish house while wearing a short dress.

Her big ‘nyash’ can be seen popping out.

As expected, men flocked to her timeline with lustful comments.

Watch the videos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.