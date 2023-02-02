Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, 02 February 2023 – The five babies who were born to the same mother in Nakuru County on Tuesday, January 31, have died.

The quintuplets (four girls and a boy) were under incubation at the Nakuru Level 5 Hospital.

They died hours apart.

Their mother, Margaret Wairimu, is still receiving medical attention at the Nakuru Level 5 Hospital.

According to Wairimu’s sister, they received information from the Nakuru Level 5 Hospital management that two of the five babies had died on Thursday morning.

At around 1 pm, they were told that the remaining three also succumbed.

Nakuru Level 5 Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr. Asha Maina said they had to conduct Caesarean Section delivery on Wairimu to save her life and her children.

The newborns had immature organs, prompting the doctors to keep them under incubation.

Incubators are important medical equipment that provide controlled environments, including temperature, to support the development of premature and ill babies.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.