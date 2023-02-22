Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



The 5 Best Kenya Holiday Destinations for Business Travelers

Kenya is East Africa’s preeminent safari destination. Thanks to its rich biodiversity, stunning landscapes, and beautiful people. The country is particularly known for its vast collection of wildlife and enchanting beaches, which are the greatest highlights for most international tourists.

One of the best things about going on a bleisure trip in Kenya is that the country literally teems with tourist spots spread all over. From the iconic wildebeest migration in Masai Mara National Reserve to the towering Aberdare Ranges in the central highlands, the country has it all. And if you fancy a history-rich tour, you might consider heading far north to Turkana Country to uncover the cradle of mankind.

In this post, we shall explore some of the best holiday destinations in Kenya to include in your business travel itinerary.

Aerial Photo of Nairobi Town

Source: Pixabay.com

Nairobi

Nairobi is Kenya’s capital city, so it makes sense that it tops our list of the top destinations for business travelers.

One of the best things about Nairobi is its robust transport infrastructure. You can easily access the city by flying into the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport from over 50 countries around the world. JKIA is the largest airport in the country and Africa’s 7th busiest by passenger traffic. It’s located just 18 kilometers southeast of the city’s central business district.

Another airport, Wilson Airport, also lies south of the city, about 2.5 kilometers from Nairobi CBD. Unlike JKIA, Wilson Airport mostly handles flights to domestic and regional destinations.

Still on infrastructure, Nairobi boasts an expansive road network and is also served by the Standard Gauge Railway, with a terminus at Syokimau. Nairobi is presently the most populous city in Kenya, with over 4.3 million people as per the 2019 census. The city’s population has always been on an upward trajectory due to relatively low mortality rates and high rural-urban migration.

Nairobi’s economy is stable, and the city is reasonably peaceful compared to other major East African cities. That has seen numerous multinationals establish branches here, including Coca Cola, Huawei, United Nations, and World Bank. As a business traveler, there are many options for accommodation at some of the world’s most renowned hotels, such as Hilton, Intercontinental and more.

Nairobi is also the only city in the world to have a National Park – the Nairobi National Park – which is quite something since you’ll occasionally need to take leisure safaris during your stay in the city.

Other holiday destinations you should visit during your trip in Nairobi include the Giraffe Center, David sheldrick elephant orphanage, Bomas of kenya and the National Museum of Kenya. We suggest working with local tour operators such as AjKenyaSafaris.com or MasaiMarasafari.in to make your business trip in Nairobi adventurous and safe. Their tour guides were born and raised in Kenya, and they will safely guide you across the country.

Rhinos grazing in Nairobi national park

Image Source

Mombasa

Mombasa is Kenya’s second-largest city by economic growth and population density. Its located 488 kilometers from Nairobi, on the Indian Ocean coast. Mombasa also holds the titles for the oldest town in Kenya and the largest port in East Africa. Besides Masai Mara, it’s the second most popular tourism destination in Kenya.

The fastest way to get to Mombasa beach is to fly into the Moi International Airport that’s located in the Chaani area. You can also access the city from Nairobi using the Nairobi-Mombasa Standard Gauge Railway that has a terminus as Miritini. The SGR takes around 4 hours 30 minutes from Nairobi and passes through two of Kenya’s most iconic parks namely, the Tsavo East and Tsavo West National Parks.

You can also travel to Mombasa by road, which is the cheapest option and links the city to Nairobi and another neighboring business hub – Dar es Salaam. And while staying in Mombasa, you’ll need a ferry to maneuver to the south coast. Ferry services operate from Kilindini and Mtongwe on the north coast to Likoni on the south coast.

Some of the best tourist destinations you should visit during your business trip to Mombasa include Diani Beach, Shanzu, and Nyali beaches, the Old Town, Fort Jesus and more.

Kisumu

Kisumu is located 351 kilometers from Nairobi. It’s Kenya’s third-largest city and a significant economic hub on the country’s western corridor.

You can easily get to Kisumu from various towns around Kenya, or from neighboring countries by flying into the Kisumu Airport. Like Nairobi and Mombasa, Kisumu also boasts elaborate road networks connecting the major nearby towns of Nakuru, Eldoret, and many other areas around the lake basin.

The Standard Gauge Railway from Mombasa to Nairobi is poised to pass through Kisumu on its way to Uganda. That will significantly ease the burden of cargo and passenger transport to and from Kisumu. From Kisumu Harbor, you can access numerous port towns in neighboring countries, such as Mwanza and Bukoba in Tanzania, as well as Entebbe, Jinja, and Port Bell in Uganda.

Fishing and trade are Kisumu’s main economic mainstays. Other activities in and around the lakeside city include agriculture, oil refinery, food processing, and textiles. As a business traveler, you can spare time out of your busy schedule to unwind at some of the most exotic destinations located within and around Kisumu. Examples include the Kisumu Museum, Dunga Beach, Hippo Point, and Kisumu Impala Sanctuary.

A person rowing a boat on Lake Victoria

Image Source

Nakuru

Nakuru lies along the busy Nairobi-Kisumu highway, nearly midway between the two cities. That strategic location already speaks volumes about the city’s significance for business travel. Nakuru recently acquired the prestigious status of a city, thanks to its rapid industrialization and population growth. In fact, a 2011 UN study discovered that Nakuru was Africa’s fastest-growing city.

The most popular way to get to Nakuru is to drive yourself there, either from Nairobi, Kisumu or from the southern and northern parts of the country. The city also boasts an airport, Nakuru Airport, which is mostly used for domestic flights.

Nakuru is an agricultural and manufacturing hub. Examples of the city’s manufacturing industries include motorcycle plants, fertilizer manufacturing industries, and soap factories.

Tourism is also one of the backbones of Nakuru’s economy. Some of its prime tourist destinations include the Menengai Crater and Lake Nakuru National Park, a haven for breathtaking pink flamingos.

Another special highlight about Nakuru is that it’s a cosmopolitan city, where people from different ethnicities coexist harmoniously. If you’re looking for the most peaceful and serene city in Kenya for your next business vacation, Nakuru should definitely feature among your top picks. It’s possible to combine a safari in Lake Nakuru with a safari in Masai Mara. Ideally, opt for a 4 day Masai Mara Lake Nakuru Safari.

Flamingos on Lake Nakuru

Image Source

Naivasha

Naivasha isn’t the fifth largest city in Kenya. As a matter of fact, it’s not even a city at all, and it ranks much lower than Nakuru in terms of population growth and urbanization.

So, what makes Naivasha such an excellent destination for business travelers?

First, the town is located just 100 kilometers from Nairobi. MasaiMarasafari.in has dubbed it the perfect getaway destination for those looking to escape the bustling city life. Over the past few years, most companies and organizations located in Nairobi have been known to retreat to Naivasha for their annual seminars and strategic meetings. Naivasha presently features among the top Kenyan towns with the fastest-growing hospitality industry.

Another thing that makes Naivasha a prime African safari destination for business travel is its high-luxury yet cost-friendly accommodation facilities. The cost of holiday packages in Kenya is lower in Naivasha compared to various towns around Nairobi, such as Masai Mara, Nakuru, and Kajiado.

Some of the most popular tourist destinations in Naivasha include the Hell’s gate national park, Lake Naivasha, Crescent Island and more. Unlike other Kenya safari destinations where you need to use a safari van or a safari land cruiser, Naivasha only requires a small car. Options such as the Nissan note, Suzuki Alto, Honda fit, Toyota Vitz, or SUVs such as Toyota Harrier, Subaru Forester, and Mazda CX-5 are all good options.

Wrapping UP

Evidently, Kenya has numerous destinations for business travelers including Masai Mara, Nairobi, Mombasa Beach and more. Where you choose to go will depend on the cost of accommodation, the cost of doing business (if you’re keen on setting up a venture there), transport infrastructure, and the availability of leisure destinations to unwind during your free hours.