Tuesday, February 14, 2023 – Tesla CEO and the world’s second richest man, Elon Musk, is reportedly considering a shock takeover swoop for Manchester United.

The Glazers revealed in November that they were willing to listen to offers for either a stake in the Premier League giants or an outright purchase.

Several organizations have expressed an interest in buying United, which could be purchased for a world-record price for a sports franchise at £4.5billion

Interest comes from the Far East, Middle East, and United States with Raines Group, the merchant bank, tasked with the sale.

British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who happens to be a Man Utd fan, is also keen.

According to the Daily Mail, Twitter, and Tesla owner Musk has declared an interest to buy the club.

Musk, 51, who’s worth a reported £157billion, is one of a select few who could afford to buy the Red Devils. He is second only to Bernard Arnault, the CEO, and chair of luxury goods company LMVH, worth a reported £156m.

Musk is believed to be monitoring the situation closely following the listing of United.