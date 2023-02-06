Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, February 6, 2023 – Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, has won her first Grammy Award in the 2023 ‘Best Melodic Rap Performance’ category.

Her contribution to the hit ‘Wait For U’ by Future featuring Drake earned her the award.

She had bagged 3 nominations at the Grammy awards 2023.

Meanwhile, award-winning singer, Damini Ogbulu, known better as Burna Boy lost two nominations.

He lost the ‘Best Global Music Album’ and the ‘Best Global Music Performance’ categories.

The 65th edition of the prestigious Grammy awards held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 5.