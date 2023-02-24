Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, February 24, 2023 – Gatundu North MP Elijah Njoroge Kururia has told his residents the naked truth that President William Ruto will not feed them amid the biting hunger and starvation.

This comes even as residents have resorted to skipping meals as hunger continues to ravage the region in the wake of prolonged drought.

Having lost all their prospective harvests to the scorching sun that continues to hit all the villages, the residents say their only recourse is relief food as they have no alternative source of livelihood.

However, Kururia stated that Ruto’s government cannot manage to support every family with food.

he urged Kenyans, especially those living in urban areas, to consider regularly checking on their parents to help them fight hunger because Ruto won’t be there for them.

“Those in urban centres, please send something to your parents in the villages to help them survive,” Kururia urged.

The legislator underscored that the government has laid down measures to provide permanent solutions to food insecurity in the country, especially through the construction of dams.

He urged Kenyans and especially the youth to embrace venturing into agriculture to support the government’s course.

“Our youth need to start planning on how to venture into lucrative agriculture to not only earn but also help bridge the country’s food security gap. With the laid down measures by the government, we hope to have enough water to facilitate irrigation of crops,” the MP added.

