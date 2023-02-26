Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, February 25, 2023 – Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood will become a father for the first time just weeks after charges of attempted rape and assault against him were dropped, according to a new report by the Sun UK.

The report didn’t detail if Harriet Robson, Greenwood’s Ex-girlfriend is the mother of the child or someone else.

The news comes as Manchester United’s female footballers have reportedly aired concerns about the striker’s potential return.

Greenwood, 21 has been suspended since January 2022 after he was charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault in October last year.

The charges were dropped earlier this month with the UK’s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) citing a ‘withdrawal of key witnesses and new material that came to light’, developments that meant there was ‘no longer a realistic prospect of conviction’ They added that they had a ‘duty’ not to proceed with the case in such circumstances.

His family are said to be aware and ‘looking forward’ to welcoming the couple’s child in the summer, The Sun reported.

Greenwood last played played a football match against West Ham on January 22, 2022, but he has continued to earn £75,000 a week since then. He is contracted until 2025.

Greenwood remains prohibited from training or playing for the club while the process of club investigation is ongoing. It is reported that it could last for months.

Natalie Burrell, founder of United Women’s Supporters’ Club, told The Sun: ‘United need to make a statement and letting him back would be the worst thing they could do.

‘I don’t want to see him training, in a kit, or coming out at Old Trafford again. And I’m confident they won’t (let him).’

The player released a statement after the CPS announced their decision, writing: ‘I am relieved that this matter is now over and I would like to thank my family, loved ones and friends for their support. There will be no further comment at this time.’