Thursday, 09 February 2023 – Suspected Pokot bandits have reportedly attacked a PSV vehicle along the Lowdar-Kitale highway.

The vehicle was heading to Lowdar when it was ambushed by bandits and sprayed with bullets.

A schoolboy died during the attack while several other passengers sustained serious injuries.

This comes days after Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki revealed that the Government had formed a special squad to deal with the bandits.

Speaking on Monday, Kindiki revealed that the government has established a High-Level Counter Banditry Land and Air Team (LAT) complete with a Situation Room at the Ministry headquarters to oversight daily progress in this war.

“The government is investing in community-based intelligence, drone surveillance technology, modern personal protection equipment and kitting for our security personnel and application of land and air assets to neuter bandits and rustlers,” he said.

See photos of some of the victims who survived the attack.

