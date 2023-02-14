Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, February 14, 2023 – The suspected shooter who opened fire at Michigan State University, killing 3 and wounding 5 others, has killed himself.

‘The suspect in this incident was located outside of the MSU campus, and it does appear that the suspect has died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound,’ interim Deputy MSU Police Chief Chris Rozman said. ‘It is confirmed that he is deceased.’

At least three people were killed and five were injured during the active shooter situation on the MSU campus, according to authorities.

Rozman said the first 911 calls came in at 8:18 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, from people at Berkey Hall, which is just south of Grand River Avenue on the MSU campus.

‘We received multiple 911 calls of a shooting inside Berkey Hall,’ Rozman said. ‘Numerous officers responded. We were quickly on scene within minutes.’

He said ‘several’ shooting victims were found at that scene, including two people who were killed.

Police then learned of a second shooting scene nearby at the Michigan State University Student Union. Officers also tended to injured people at that scene, and one person who was killed, according to authorities.

‘I can confirm that there were at least five victims (injured),’ Rozman said. ‘All five victims were transported to the hospital. Some of those victims do have life-threatening injuries.’

Hundreds of local, state, and federal law enforcement officials searched for the shooter.

Rozman confirmed during the 12:20 a.m. update that the man is dead.

Officials believe only one shooter was involved.

‘There is no longer a need to shelter in place on campus,’ Rozman said. ‘There is no longer a threat on campus.’

All campus activities at Michigan State are canceled for the next 48 hours, police announced around 10:45 p.m. Monday. That includes classes, sporting events, and all other campus-related activities.

State, federal, and local police continue to process multiple scenes linked to the situation.