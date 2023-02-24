Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, February 24, 2023 – A 17-year-old student at Matanzas High School in Palm Coast, Florida was arrested after he shoved a teacher’s aide so hard she flew in the air several feet.

As the teacher’s assistant lay unconscious and defenseless on the floor, the student then pounded her head into the floor.

He attacked her because she took his Nintendo Switch away from him during class, according to police.

He later spat on the victim and said when he comes back he would kill her, police said.

The 17-year-old student was charged with felony aggravated battery with bodily harm; he was taken to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility and later turned over to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

Flagler County School District Spokesman Jason Wheeler wrote in an email on Friday, Feb. 24, that out of respect for their employees, the district does not provide updates on medical conditions.

Watch the video below.

Student charged after violently attacking a teacher at Matanzas High School.

When deputies spoke with the student, he explained that he was upset because the teacher took his Nintendo Switch during class. #SickWorld pic.twitter.com/LGSVrpCJxl — 🔥⭐️Edwin⭐️🔥 (@Edwin07011) February 24, 2023