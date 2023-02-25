Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, February 25, 2023 – The Media Council of Kenya (MCK) has blasted the government of President William Ruto over their increased attacks on journalists after Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua accused the media of alleged bias towards him.

In a statement yesterday, MCK Chief Executive Officer (CEO) David Omwoyo noted that the constant attacks on the media threatened the freedom of the press and would demoralize journalists.

He accused Gachagua of trying to use the media as a scapegoat for their ineptitude to address the real issues facing the country, like hunger, and the high cost of living among others.

“Attacking journalists, we believe, is a distraction from important issues that require attention and action.”

“The Council takes such acts as attempts to silence or intimidate the media from undertaking its rightful duty. This, on the flip side, can damage the legitimacy of the government and erode public trust in its ability to govern fairly and effectively,” read the statement in part.

The statement by MCK came a day after Gachagua accused the media of bias, noting that he was not getting favorable coverage from the media.

He accused former President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Baringo Senator Gideon Moi of compromising the media against him.

“Media people, please stand by your leadership style. You stated everything about me, including that I’m a villager, unkept, I don’t know how to dress and useless.”

“All those things are ignored, the people of Kenya ignored you too and elected me as Deputy President,” he stated.

“I’ve seen The Standard owned by Gideon Moi, print a page that Rigathi Gachagua is a rogue DP. Gideon Moi is an Azimio fellow. You don’t expect him to say anything good about us,” Gachagua added.

