Saturday, February 18, 2023 – Mumias East MP Peter Salasya has blasted Lawyer Miguna Miguna for trying to catch President William Ruto’s attention by attacking him.

While responding to Miguna’s attack, Salasya dismissed the renowned lawyer as irrelevant ever since he came back from exile in Canada.

He asked Miguna to go and vie for a political seat instead of throwing jabs at him.

“You are nowadays boring and irrelevant, try to vie for an MCA seat upite kama Robert Alai uitwe mhesh. Miguna is toothless dog Huna job kwa Kenya kwanza Government na hayo matusi yote,” Salasya stated.

Miguna earlier called out the first-term MP for refusing to apologize to Bomet Women Representative Linet Chepkorir, popularly known as Toto, for vowing to impregnate her after she attacked former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

“You don’t deserve to be an MP,” Miguna told Salasya.

Salasya had stated that he would not apologize for attacking Toto after the remarks she made on Raila.

“Deputy Speaker Gladys Shollei I won’t apologize to Bomet Woman Rep Linet Chepkorir. The moment you start to attack our political father Rt Hon Raila Odinga you rattle us and invite muddy politics ….she must accept criticism in the same weight or bigger when she crosses our lanes,” Salasya tweeted.

Toto in an attack at Raila lamented over his penchant for claiming that his election victory was stolen.

“He started in 1997 before I was born. He came to 2002, 2007, 2017 and now 2022. He has always claimed his elusive presidential win has been stolen,” Toto lashed at Raila.

