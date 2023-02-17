Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, February 17, 2023 – Church leaders have condemned the raid on the home of former Interior CS Fred Matiang’i by the government, accusing President William Ruto of being driven by revenge.

Speaking during an interview, Provost of All Saints Cathedral Sammy Wainaina faulted the government over the manner in which police raided Matiang’i Karen home on Wednesday.

He challenged Ruto to stop being driven by revenge and follow the law in conducting the security operation at the home of the former Cabinet Secretary.

“If there is something that the former CS did, we are a country that is governed by the law, just follow the due law,” he said.

“If it is to search his home, you can do that within the definition of the law. If it is arresting him, you can do that, but why the harassment?” He posed.

He went on to raise concerns about the rising crime in the country as broadcasted by the media, saying it was beginning to take a toll on Kenyans and should be moderated to reflect positivity in the society.

Nominated MP Bishop Jackson Kosgei, who was also on the show, echoed Wainaina’s remarks, saying the government should have done better in handling Matiang’i’s case rather than just raiding his home.

Police broke into Mataing’i’s home in search of CCTV footage of the alleged raid on his home earlier on. It is said, the police even didn’t have a search warrant by the time they invaded the former CS’s home.

