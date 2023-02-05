Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, February 5, 2023 – In a rare public outburst, former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta blasted President William Ruto and his Kenya Kwanza minions for politicizing tax matters.

This follows the ongoing row between Ruto and former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s family over tax evasion.

Ruto and his allies are accusing Uhuru’s family of using their positions and influence to evade tax; something did not go down well with Mama Ngina Kenyatta.

Speaking at Tewa Catholic Church which she helped build in Mpeketoni, Lamu County, yesterday, Mama Ngina told Ruto to grow up and stop accusing her family pointlessly just for political expediency.

According to her, Ruto and his allies are just peddling lies so that they can be seen to be working.

Mama Ngina said tax matters can be addressed through government channels and – if need be – law courts, adding that public rallies have no place in matters of taxation.

“Naskia mengine inasemwa ati wengine hawatoi kodi, hawatoi nini…nashangaa kwa sababu kila mtu anaamka kusema hii na mwengine anasema hii, lakini serikali iko na laini yake ya vile mambo inaendeshwa,” she said.

“Mambo ya kodi, income tax ni lazima, mkubwa au mdogo, kulipa kulingana na uwezo wake na mapato yake. Hiyo si mambo ya kuzungumza katika magazeti, kwa mikutano, ama TV. Kwa sababu ukikosa kulipa kodi unapelekwa kortini, hiyo ndio sheria.”

Mama Ngina went ahead to dare the government to auction her property and belongings to settle any perceived debt if it is indeed true that she has not been paying her taxes.

“Ukikosa kulipa ile unatakiwa kulipa, lazima vitu vyako vitachukuliwa na kuuzwa. Kwa hivyo hakuna haja…hakuna mambo ya kuwaharibia wengine majina ndio watu wasikike eti wanafanya kazi, wanaendesha nchi, hapana,” she added.

“Mtu ashtakiwe alipe ile kitu anatakiwa kulipa. Na kama ni mimi, ata nikiwa na mwaka mmoja nimekosea bila kulipa, mali ichukuliwe ilipe ile tax. Kwa hivyo hakuna haja ya kufanya siasa hivi na vile…na watu wanajua hawasemi ukweli, wanataka tu kusema ndio wasikike eti wanataja majina.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST.