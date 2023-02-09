Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, February 9, 2023 – Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ widow, Allison Holker Boss, has asked a California court to grant her half of the late dancer’s estate after he died without a will.

Stephen died by suicide on Dec. 13 He was 40.

In court documents obtained by Page Six Wednesday, Feb. 8, Allison filed a California Spousal Property Petition in the Superior Court of California on Feb. 6 to formally request all of her late husband’s assets to be put in her name.

As Stephen did not have a will in place at the time of his death, Allison asked the court for ‘confirmation of property belonging to the surviving spouse’ and ‘determination of property passing to the surviving spouse’ ‘ a standard procedure in such cases.

In the filing, Allison Boss, who shared kids Weslie, 14, Maddox, 6, and Zaia, 3, with the late dancer, said he did not have a net worth when they married in 2013.

Allison said he ‘owned only personal effects of little value’ before landing a permanent spot on ‘The Ellen Show.’

The filing also mentions the property the mother of three wants to receive as Stephen’s surviving spouse but notes she is not requesting administration over her late husband’s estate.

‘This includes any interest in a trade or business name of any unincorporated business or an interest in any unincorporated business that the deceased partner was operating or managing at the time of death,’ the documents state.

She said there were ‘no written agreements between’ them prior to his death, as she requested Stephen’s half of Stephen Boss Productions and his Goldman Sachs investment account.

Allison is also requesting royalties from Cast and Crew Production Services; Disney Worldwide Services, Inc.; GEP Talent Services, LLC; and SAG/AFTRA.