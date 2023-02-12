Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, February 12, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s push to topple President William Ruto received a huge boost yesterday after former President Uhuru Kenyatta officially joined the movement.

While addressing a roadside rally in Luanda in Vihiga County, Uhuru reiterated his support for Raila and his anti-Ruto rallies, assuring the residents that he was still in Azimio and Baba is his party leader.

In their first-ever joint rally since August 9, 2022, General Election, Uhuru highlighted that he follows all proceedings within the party and listens to Raila like all other co-principals.

“I have retired, but I am not tired. Some of us become more energetic after retirement. I am still an ardent supporter of Raila Odinga. If he tells me to go, we will go together,” Uhuru stated to the delight of the crowd.

“I supported him last time, and I will continue supporting him because I know he is honest and seeks to unite the country. And that is within my rights,” he added.

While heaping pressure against the government, the former President stated that he would be glad to see the cost of living lowered and other challenges addressed.

He also pledged to support Raila’s quest for the presidency if the former Prime Minister decided to launch his sixth stab – a record in Kenya.

“I am not looking for any political seat, but I will be ready to support Raila when he seeks any elective seat.”

“The divisive politics will not solve the drought facing Kenyans, that I can assure you,” he weighed in.

However, the former President steered clear of the recent uncertainty surrounding the withdrawal of his security detail and the tax evasion claims.

The Kenyan DAILY POST