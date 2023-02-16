Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, February 16, 2023 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga has vowed to step up his anti-government protests until he achieves his objective of a better Kenya.

Speaking at a press briefing after a roundtable meeting with Azimio Senators, Raila announced Azimio leadership changes in the Senate, saying the changes were aimed at equipping the opposition to effectively articulate issues affecting the nation.

In the changes, Steward Madzayo would be the Minority leader and he would be deputized by Senator Enoch Wambua.

Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina was appointed as the chief whip and would be deputized by Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna.

“We have asked our members to continue to represent Azimio effectively in the House. Azimio stands for the defense of the people of Kenya,” he stated.

Ole Kina replaced Isiolo Senator Fatuma Dullo who was de-whipped.

At the same time, Raila took a jab at President William Ruto for calling a national prayer day on Tuesday, pointing out that prayers would not save him from his alleged offenses.

“We want them to continue to articulate issues that are affecting our people right now. We have also talked about the challenges that this country is facing today.

He added that the Azimio leadership would ensure that the country continues to enjoy multi-partyism as fought for during the colonial times.

“The issue of electoral justice that we’re talking about, this is not an issue that is going to die until it’s properly resolved.

“The elections were rigged and it does not matter if Mr. Ruto shouts, or how many times he prays.”

“The prayer is not going to help get away with theft of elections.

“People fought for a long time to bring multi-partyism back to the country and we’re not going to surrender it again and bring it back to the dark days of single-party dictatorship where elections were basically manipulated,” Raila stated.

Raila directed the Members of Parliament to defend electoral justice in the country by ensuring an accountable and transparent commission constituted in a fair process.

