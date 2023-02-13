Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Sunday, February 12, 2023 – Southampton have fired their manager, Nathan Jones, following the 2-1 defeat to Wolves on Saturday, February 11.

Jones’ sack on Sunday, February 12 comes as the club continues to languish at the bottom end of the table.

The Premier League club also sacked first team coaches, Chris Cohen and Alan Sheeha.

The club made this known in a statement via its website.

The statement read,

’Southampton Football Club can confirm it has parted company with Men’s First Team Manager Nathan Jones.

‘First Team Coaches Chris Cohen and Alan Sheehan have also left the club.

‘First team lead Coach Ruben Selles will take charge of training and prepare the team ahead of next weekend’s game against Chelsea.’