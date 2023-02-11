Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Saturday, 11 February 2023 – Award winning South African rapper AKA, real name is Kiernan Forbes, has been shot dead in Durban, South Africa on Friday, February 10.

The rapper who was based in Johannesburg flew into Durban earlier today February 10th for his birthday party which was scheduled to hold at Yugo Nightclub which he had advertised on his social media pages and asked fans to show up.

Two hours before he was killed, AKA had gone to Fish Restaurant on Florida Road with some friends and his bodyguard and posted his location on his IG page. After the meal, he stepped outside the restaurant and that was when he was killed shortly after 10pm.

There are witnesses claiming someone walked up to him and shot him 6 times and there are other reports that claim it was a drive-by shooting. That two cars drove by the restaurant as AKA stood outside with friends and was shot dead. A friend standing with him was also killed while his bodyguard was injured in the shooting.

His friend and colleague, Da Les tweeted shortly after the news of the shooting broke.

Watch some videos he posted on his Instagram story earlier on Friday and see few reactions to the news of his death below’’.