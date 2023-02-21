Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, 21 February 2023 – Former Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, has reacted to a viral video of a Kenyan military man who caught his friend red-handed chewing his wife in his matrimonial home.

Taking to his Facebook account, Sonko gave men 4 tips on how to handle women in such situations.

For starters, Sonko warned men that their close friends are the ones who sleep with their spouses when they are away.

He further advised men to always create time for their spouses despite their busy schedules.

For those men who are in demanding professions like police officers or military officers, they should always service their spouses once a month.

Sonko also gave men an alternative of getting charms from witchdoctors to ‘lock’ their spouses in case they cheat.

He also claimed that he has imported special micro gadgets that men can secretly insert in their spouses and monitor their movements through smartphones or laptops, provided they have internet.

Below is a screenshot of his post and a viral video of the dramatic incident in case you missed it.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.