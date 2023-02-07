Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, 07 February 2023 – Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has advised motorists to be careful on the roads, especially when taking kids back to school after losing a friend through a road accident.

He shared a photo of the ill-fated vehicle that claimed the life of Moses Wasike, his elder brother Leonard Wanyonyi and nephew Godfrey Wanyonyi.

The accident happened at Eldama Ravine.

Check out the post.

