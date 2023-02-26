Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, February 25, 2023 – A mom was fatally stabbed in Queens, New York, on Friday, Feb. 24.

Cops have now hauled her son into custody, law-enforcement sources told The Post.

The 59-year-old woman was found at 2 p.m. inside a Flushing home laying face down on a bed with multiple stab wounds, according to cops.

The woman was rushed to the New York Hospital Medical Center of Queens, but sources said she died of her injuries.

The woman’s 20-year-old son has been taken into custody in connection with her death, sources said.

A knife was recovered at the scene.