Wednesday, 01 February 2023 – Eunice Nyakeyo, the kinyozi lady who has become the talk of social media after a video of her showing how she pampers her male clients went viral, now claims that her services are in high demand.

Speaking in an interview, Nyakeyo asserted that she was a professional and uninterested in dating her clients.

She revealed that some men visit the kinyozi where she works in Nairobi CBD daily and make a move on her but she always turns them down.

She got into the business 10 years ago after her baby daddy abandoned her.

“I was quite young and my baby daddy abandoned me with a young child who I had to care for. I got into the grooming business and fell in love with it,” she said.

Nyakeyo adores her job because it pays all her bills and she can live comfortably.

Below are videos she posted on Tiktok showing how she attends to her male clients.

