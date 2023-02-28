Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, February 28, 2023 – Laila Charani, the Moroccan wife of Ned Nwoko, has shared a loved up video while making it clear that she is back with him.

In Nov. 2021, she said via Instagram: “Hello guys I just want to say that no one has the right to talk about my marriage, stop talking about people’s lives and I have divorced already, nothing between me and him and anybody who followed me because of him, you can unfollow me pls thanks.”

She added at the time: “Any negative comment I will block it.”

Then, in September 2022, she apologised for her actions and blamed external forces.

She said at the time: “I listened too much to outsiders and I have decided to apologise to my husband and other members of the family. I want peace and progress in the family.”

Today, she called him her “husband” and congratulated him on his win.

Ned emerged the winner of the Delta North Senatorial election.

Watch the video below.