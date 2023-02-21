Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, February 21, 2023 – Roads, Transport and Public Works Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has also made a startling announcement that will leave supporters of Raila Odinga in tears.

Speaking yesterday, Murkomen announced that he would only work with leaders who supported President William Ruto.

This is after Raila allegedly banned Azimio leaders from working with Ruto and his government.

According to Murkomen, there is no need to work with those who never saw the importance of working with the head of state.

“I have told these leaders that if they don’t want to meet him, there is no need of meeting the minister of roads. We can meet with leaders from other counties as well,” Murkomen declared.

However, he said he was ready to compromise if Azimio leaders choose to join Ruto’s government.

“I am happy because all those leaders have told me that they just want to engage him and once he is out of their region, they will come we discuss development issues,” he added.

His remarks came after Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua announced that the government was operating as a company of shareholders.

Gachagua, who spoke in Kericho, disclosed that it was laughable that some members of the Opposition had started trooping to State House seeking government positions.

“This government is a company that has shares. There are owners who have the majority of shares, and those with just a few, while others do not have any.

“You invested in this government and you must reap. You sowed, tilled, put manure and irrigated, and now it is time to reap,” he remarked.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.