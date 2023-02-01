Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, February 1, 2023 – A well-endowed lady from the mountain has encouraged her fellow Kikuyu ladies to be proud of their bodies.

She took to her Tiktok account and proudly flaunted her big belly, tiny legs, and big ‘Nyash’ – physical attributes that are common with Kikuyu ladies.

“Sisi Ndio Tuko. Daughters of Kikuyu,’’ she addressed body shamers and flaunted her assets.

Her comment section was flooded with mean comments but she seems unbothered.

Her confidence is on another level.

Watch the video.

