Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, 07 February 2023 – Singer Vivian has moved on after parting ways with her ex-husband Sam West.

She took to her Instagram stories and posted a photo of her new hunk boyfriend.

However, she did not divulge further information about her new lover.

“God brought you my way,” she captioned the photo.

Vivian and Sam West broke up last year after being together for 6 years.

The couple remained coy about what happened.

“As adults, life is about choices. Everyone has a choice to be with who they want to be with.

“The person I was with decided to leave and there was nothing I could do,” she said.

Below is a photo of her boyfriend.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.