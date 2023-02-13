Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, February 13, 2023 – Singer Timi Dakolo has asked people to point to him a portion in the bible where people were mandated to ‘‘forgive and forget.”

In a post shared on his Twitter handle this morning, the dad of three wrote;

‘‘Please can someone point me in the direction of the passage of the Bible that says, forgive and FORGET. I can’t seem to find it.”