Monday, February 6, 2023 – Singer Temmie Ovwasa shared a vital lesson she learned from her previous relationship.

Taking to her handle this morning, she wrote;

‘‘My last relationship really taught me to listen to the things a person says about their exes and the way they talk to themself,

If all their exes deserve to die or burn and they’re mean to themself when they’re upset, their internal monologue is shit, they will project!”