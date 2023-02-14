Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, February 13, 2023 – Rihanna will get nothing off her sensational Super Bowl halftime performance.

After several years of refusing to perform at the iconic sporting event, the ‘Umbrella’ singer finally agreed to get involved and set social media on fire by making a major announcement she’s pregnant with her second baby.

According to reports, Rihanna, 34, won’t get a penny for her set, which is customary because her performance in front of the largest audience will lead to bumper record sales and further money-making opportunities.

When Lady Gaga took part in 2017, her album and song sales skyrocketed by 1,000 percent.

And in 2020, Jennifer Lopez gained 2.3 million new followers across social media channels after she and Shakira performed.

Last year saw Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem and 50 Cent took to the stage, for what many branded the best halftime show ever.

In the week after the Super Bowl, Dr Dre saw album sales rise by 183 per cent, along with a 105 per cent hike in on-demand streams too.

Speaking ahead of her performance, the Grammy winner said she thought twice about performing at the Super Bowl, but motherhood ultimately inspired her to do it, according THR.

‘I was like, ‘You sure’ I’m three months postpartum. Should I be making major decisions like this right now’ I might regret this,’ she said.

‘When you become a mom, there’s something that just happens where you feel like you could take on the world ‘ you can do anything,’ she added.

‘And the Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world, so as scary as that was ‘ there’s something exhilarating about the challenge of it all.

‘It’s important for my son to see that.’

She also said fitting her 18-year catalog into a 13-minute set was tough.

‘The setlist was the biggest challenge. That was the hardest part ‘ deciding how to maximize 13 minutes, but also celebrate. That’s what the show’s going to be ‘ it’s going to be a celebration of my catalog in the best way,’ she said. ‘I think we did a pretty good job at narrowing it down.’