Tuesday, January 31, 2023 – Singer Ric Hassani has said he doesn’t mind if his partner cheats on him.

The Thunder Fire You singer said this during an interview on Hot FM Lagos.

“Honestly, I don’t really mind cheating, Men, I mean, you have one life men, if you feel like that’s what you want to do, fine men. Like, as long as we have a deeper connection.

“If you’re my partner and you feel like somebody else might be better than me, men, I go drive you go the guy house.”

Watch the video below.