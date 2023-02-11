Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Saturday, 11 February 2023 – Singer and music producer, Phillip Kayode Moses aka Pheelz has disclosed that he just acquired a new house and an SUV.
Posting photos of his car and house on his Instagram page, the ‘Electricity’ crooner wrote;
‘‘New Crib, New Whip, No 1 Ep, This PHEELZ GOOD”
Congrats to him!
