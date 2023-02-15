Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, February 15, 2023 – Marc Anthony and his wife, Nadia Ferreira, announced on Valentine’s Day that they are expecting their first child together, and Marc’s seventh.

The 54-year-old singer and his fourth wife, 23, shared their happy news with a photo of her growing baby bump which they posted to their respective Instagram accounts.

‘Best Valentine’s Gift Ever!!!’ she gushed in her caption, before adding in Spanish, ‘Thank you God for this great blessing in our lives.’

The pregnancy announcement comes just two weeks after they tied the knot in a lavish star-studded ceremony on January 28 in Miami.

Anthony already has six other children. He shares his oldest child, 29-year-old daughter Arianna Muniz, with his former girlfriend Debbie Rosado, and the couple also adopted a son, Chase Muniz.

Following a failed engagement to the Dominican’American actress Claudette Lali, Anthony married his first wife, the Miss Universe winner Dayanara Torres, in 2000. They welcomed two more children during their marriage: Cristian Muniz, 22, and Ryan Muniz, 19. Following a split and reconciliation, the marriage eventually ended for good in 2003.

Anthony’s next marriage was to actress and pop star Jennifer Lopez, 53. The couple married in 2004, following collaborations in the previous decade. In 2008, he expanded his family with the birth of their twins, Emme and Max. However, the couple announced their split in 2011, with their divorce being finalized the following year.

In 2014, he went on to marry Shannon De Lima, a model, but they split by 2016, with their divorce wrapped up in 2017.

In February of last year, he was linked to Nadia Ferreira, a model who was crowned Miss Universe Paraguay in 2021. The couple announced their engagement in May of last year, and they wed in Miami at the Perez Art Museum on January 28.