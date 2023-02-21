Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, February 21, 2023 – Madonna has admitted to getting plastic surgery two weeks after her ‘unrecognizable’ appearance at the 2023 Grammys

‘Look how cute i am now that swelling from surgery has gone down. Lol,’ she wrote along with a photo of her posing in ripped jeans and a ‘Spiritually Hungry’ hat.

Earlier this month the 64-year-old singer was dragged by fans as she showed off her smooth visage, sculpted cheeks, and plump pout while presenting at the Grammys.

One fan wrote: ‘Madonna looking “refreshed” lol..’ while another wrote: ‘So, I am just now watching the #GRAMMYs. Madonna doesn’t quite look like @Madonna to me.’

Another penned: ‘Madonna needs to stop with the plastic surgery and embrace the aging process. She’s nearly unrecognizable at this point.’

After her appearance, she confronted the criticism in a lengthy Instagram post hitting out at ‘ageism and misogyny.’

According to Madonna, it was the ‘closeup’ from a ‘long lens camera’ that distorted her face and made it appear rounder and puffier than it actually was.

She diagnosed the problem, adding, ‘Once again I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny That permeates the world we live in.’

In her lengthy caption, Madonna called it an ‘honor’ to introduce Kim Petras, the first openly trans person to win a Grammy, as well as Sam Smith, who shared the duo award and became the first openly non-binary artist to win in the Best Pop Duo/Group Collaboration category.

She noted that she opted to introduce Petras, rather than presenting for the coveted Album of the Year prize, as she thought the former moment would be more important and befitting her trailblazing status.

But Madonna was annoyed at how people focused on her appearance and ignored her words.

‘Instead of focusing on what I said in my speech which was about giving thanks for the fearlessness of artists like Sam and Kim- Many people chose to only talk about Close-up photos of me Taken with a long lens camera By a press photographer that Would distort anyone’s face!!’ she said.