Tuesday, February 14, 2023 – Singer Lil Nas X and DJ Zedd are among the two stars named in a lawsuit over an April 2022 bash at a mansion in the Hollywood Hills in Los Angeles, which the landlord said left considerable damage to the property.

The Old Town Road singer, 23, and the Russian-German DJ, 33, were named in the legal filing from the owner of the property, Daniel Fitzgerald, who owns multiple homes in the tony area, TMZ reported after reviewing court docs.

Fitzgerald told the court that as a part of the leasing agreement, he told tenants they were not to throw any parties on the premises.

The orders were violated in April of 2022, Fitzgerald said in legal docs, when the tenants hosted a soiree which was attended by 1,000 people, with Lil Nas X – who was immortalized with a wax statue last year – performing and Zedd undertaking DJ duties.

Lil Nas X, Zedd, and the promoters of the party were all personally aware of the aforementioned orders, but ignored them, Fitzgerald said in legal docs.

Fitzgerald said that more than $25,000 in physical damage was done to the property, with the walls, ceilings, sofas and chairs left in need of repair.

According to the landlord, he also lost $40,000 in rental fees he could have collected in the month in which repairs were made in the wake of the bash.

Fitzgerald said the party also rankled neighbors and got him into trouble with local authorities. Both Lil Nas X and Zedd were paid a minimum of $250,000 a piece for their appearances at the party.

Fitzgerald has requested compensatory and punitive damages of at least $1 million in his suit against the entertainers as well as the sponsors and promoters of the bash.

Aside from the pending litigation, Lil Nas X appeared to be starting the new week on a good note, as he sat in the front row for Coach during New York Fashion Week.

Other notable names in attendance included Zoey Deutch, Ice Spice, and Camila Mendes for the label’s Fall 2023 Ready To Wear collection show. He was also seen sitting in between Julia Fox and Teyana Taylor at the LaQuan Smith Fall/Winter 2023 show.