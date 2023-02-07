Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, February 7, 2023 – Friends of veteran gospel singer Samuel Ilagosa, better known as Ilagosa Wa Ilagosa, have joined hands to build him a house in the village ahead of his burial slated for February 16.

According to the Luyha culture, when a dead person is brought from the morgue, they have to spend at least one or two nights in the living room of their houses waiting for burial.

Since Ilagosa had not built a house in the village, his friends have formed a WhatsApp group where they are contributing money to build him a house.

They have already contributed Sh 300,000.

Ilagosa breathed his last on Friday after being in and out of the hospital since December 18, 2022.

The cause of his death remains a mystery as his family has not decided on doing a post-mortem.

However, an undated video of the late singer calling out his detractors who planned on “poisoning” him has gone viral.

“They are trying to stop me from preaching God’s word, a well-known adult tried to poison me,” He said, “I stand on the church altar, my friend, you cannot destroy me. God is with me, He is number one and I will continue preaching about Jesus,” he was heard saying in the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.