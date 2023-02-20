Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, February 20, 2023 – Police reportedly stopped by singer Billie Eilish’s home after receiving a phone call from an apparent prankster.

The Glendale Police Department were seen at Billie’s home in Los Angeles on Wednesday afternoon February 15, after someone called the cops asking for someone to check in on Eilish’s wellbeing, TMZ reported.

But after arriving to the house and speaking with several members of the Grammy winner’s team, cops concluded everything was fine. It appears a prankster was behind the phone call.

The call comes a month after Billie faced an actual scare from a fan who broke into her family’s home.

Eilish and her family received a five-year restraining order from Christopher Anderson, a 39-year-old man who broke into her family’s home.

A judge granted Billie the restraining order last month as she appeared virtually in court. Her mother Maggie, father Patrick, and brother Finneas also received protection, according to TMZ.

Billie claimed she no longer feels safe going to her family’s home anymore, and they made five calls to police in December all because of Anderson’s visits.

When seeking a temporary restraining order against Anderson last month, Billie’s father revealed that Anderson visited their home many times since late December.

Anderson would often profess his love for the singer while hoping to meet her face-to-face.

The singer claimed these incidents caused her, ‘substantial anxiety, fear, and emotional distress,’ so much that she doesn’t feel safe visiting her parents’ home anymore.

Police were called to Eilish’ parents’ Highland Park home on January 5 at around 9:15, responding to a call that someone was trying to scale the fence to get into the property.

The masked intruder was reportedly wearing all black and seen lurking around the backyard.

The property’s house sitter received an alert showing the man, leading to the sitter calling the cops.

The suspect was apprehended one block away from the home in a sweep of the area.

Authorities believed nothing was taken from the home, which is owned by the singer’s whole family.