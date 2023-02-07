Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, February 7, 2023 – British singer, Adele received a shocking surprise from three-time Grammys host Trevor Noah at the 2023 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California on Sunday night.

While speaking to the crowd during his opening monologue, the comedian, 38, approached the 34-year-old singer’s table to make the surprising introduction.

‘The person that Adele has always wanted to meet is Dwayne Johnson’. I found out he’s a huge fan of yours, too,’ he told the Hello hitmaker, who looked overjoyed.

Despite teasing that he didn’t have Dwayne Johnson ‘here tonight,’ Noah revealed to the legendary performer that he did have ‘someone called The Rock’ with him.

After grabbing her boyfriend Rich Paul’s shoulder, in surprise, Adele stood up quickly and received a big hug from the former professional wrestler-turned-actor, 50.

They embraced each other and shared a friendly kiss on the cheek.

The audience applauded as they exchanged a laugh, and Noah joked: ‘You two get acquainted, we gotta keep the show moving.’

Later in the evening, Adele got emotional as she dedicated her 16th Grammy Award to her 10-year-old son Angelo, who she shares with her ex-husband Simon Konecki,

While accepting her trophy for Best Pop Solo Performance in front of some of the music industry’s biggest stars, the singer rushed to thank her child and boyfriend for their support as she created her album 30.

The Hello hitmaker said: ‘I really was just looking forward to coming tonight. I just want to dedicate this to my son Angelo.’