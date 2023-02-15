Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, February 15, 2023 – What was meant to be a romantic gesture turned into Valentine’s nightmare for a young man after his girlfriend rejected his engagement proposal.

The man tried to surprise his girlfriend on Valentine’s Day at a restaurant.

In the video, which has since gone viral, the man can be seen going down on one knee as he proposes to his girlfriend.

The girlfriend, however, does not look so impressed; rather, she looks infuriated.

The customers and restaurant staff can be seen surrounding the couple as they cheer them on.

The crowd can be heard urging the lady to accept the proposal, but she is adamant.

She eventually rejects his proposal.

She tries to make her boyfriend stand up and stop proposing, but he refuses, prompting her to walk away.

The man, however, throws himself onto the floor and tries to hold on to her legs to stop her from leaving.

The lady breaks free and leaves.

Before she gets to the door, she returns, grabs the huge teddy bear that her boyfriend had bought her and throws it in his face before she finally leaves the fast food restaurant.

