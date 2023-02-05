Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, February 5, 2023 – A sick from identified as Dorcas has allegedly refused to be treated at the hospital because ‘‘it is against her tradition.”

Activist, Chigozie Effe, who disclosed this on Facebook on Friday February 3, said he had travelled to take the woman for a pathology test but she refused to go.

‘So, after travelling twice from Minna to Kafanchan and made all the expenses for her (Dorcas) from Kafanchan to Jos on three occasion only to refuse to carry out pathology test ‘ Saying it’s against their tradition’ What stupid tradition’ Why didn’t the same tradition heal the ailment in the first place’ Dear parents, not every case is a spiritual attack . Some cases just need medical attention. Well , that is what we see in this mission. On this note I rest my case.” he wrote.

