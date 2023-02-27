Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Monday, 27 February 2023 – A married Kenyan man identified as Ibrahim Kahenya was reportedly murdered by his side chick in Dubai over the weekend.
Kahenya had a scuffle with his side chick in an apartment and in the process, she picked a knife and stabbed him multiple times with the help of a lady friend.
Former Churchill Show comedian Owago Nyiro has shared a shocking video from the apartment where the deceased was murdered.
He revealed the deceased has been his friend since childhood.
In the heart-wrenching video, Kahenya is seen lying in a pool of blood.
His alleged side chick picks a shoe and hits him as he tries to plead for help.
The perpetrators behind the brutal murder have not been arrested.
Watch the shocking video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
