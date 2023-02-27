Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 27 February 2023 – A married Kenyan man identified as Ibrahim Kahenya was reportedly murdered by his side chick in Dubai over the weekend.

Kahenya had a scuffle with his side chick in an apartment and in the process, she picked a knife and stabbed him multiple times with the help of a lady friend.

Former Churchill Show comedian Owago Nyiro has shared a shocking video from the apartment where the deceased was murdered.

He revealed the deceased has been his friend since childhood.

In the heart-wrenching video, Kahenya is seen lying in a pool of blood.

His alleged side chick picks a shoe and hits him as he tries to plead for help.

The perpetrators behind the brutal murder have not been arrested.

Watch the shocking video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.