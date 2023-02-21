Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 21 February 2023 – Controversial land-buying company Lesedi Developers has been shut down.

A video shared online showed a man defacing branded images of prominent Kikuyu musicians among them Samidoh, who had been contracted to market the company as brand ambassadors.

A notice informing clients that the company is closed has been hung at the main entrance.

This is a huge blow to investors who had bought land from the company.

Lesedi Developers Company came to the limelight last month after a local daily exposed how its director Geoffrey Kiragu defrauded investors with more than Ksh 1 billion.

He used prominent Kikuyu musicians and popular vernacular stations to advertise the sham company.

Land buyers who had been conned by Kiragu staged protests in Thika Town and urged the Government to intervene.

Watch a video of the company’s main offices that have been shut down.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.