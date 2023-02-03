Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, 03 February 2023 – Catholics worshipping at St. Clare Catholic Church in Kasarani, Kenya, were beyond excited when they sighted what they claim is an apparition of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

Priests were officiating Mass at the altar when, suddenly, members started screaming in excitement and rushed to the front of the church with their hands up in worship.

The video was shared on Facebook by a Catholic Priest named Augustine Mario.

He explained that the incident will be investigated by the Catholic Church before it is approved.

