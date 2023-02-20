Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, February 20, 2023 – Nandi County Senator, Samson Cherargei, has become the first high-ranking Kenya Kwanza Alliance leader to admit that things are not looking good in President William Ruto’s administration.

In an interview with one of the local publications over the weekend, Cherargei, who was once a defender of the Kenya Kwanza Administration, said the economy is not doing any better under Ruto’s leadership.

Cherargei said the ongoing protest rallies by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga have negatively affected the economy and begged him to stop the rallies.

He also castigated Raila Odinga for exploiting jobless youth by urging them to attend his rallies, saying they add no value to the country’s economy.

“They should use those rallies for better things. Right now they are exploiting their supporters at a time when the country is going through tough economic times,” Cherargei said.

In the rallies, Raila has been accusing Ruto of thwarting the people’s will in order to win the August 9, 2022, presidential election.

