Sunday, February 19, 2023 – The Government of President William Ruto has made good its threat by lifting a ban on the wanton destruction of forests.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua had earlier hinted that Ruto’s government will give an order, allowing people to invade forests, clear them, and plant maize there for Kenya to be food secure.

And true to his word, the government has now allowed farmers and saw millers to invade forests and water towers and destroy them.

Speaking on the issue, a forest officer told Kalenjins to prepare their jembes and invade forests to plant maize.

He also encouraged saw millers to cut down trees and do their timber business without any fear or favour.

Surprisingly, this comes even as Ruto is wasting taxpayers’ money to organize national prayers for God to bring rain to alleviate the suffering of the people due to hunger and drought.

The president is also on the campaign to plant 15 billion trees to increase forest cover in the next 5 years; something that has left a lot more questions than answers after Ruto allowed people to invade the forests again.

Watch the video below

The Kenyan DAILY POST