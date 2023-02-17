Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, February 17, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga may be contemplating kicking Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka out of Azimio.

This is after he also betrayed him by allowing his people to work with President William Ruto just days after Raila threatened to punish ODM MPs who visited Ruto at State House without his express authority.

A section of Wiper MPs had asked their leader Kalonzo Musyoka to allow them to work with the Kenya Kwanza government.

Led by Mavoko MP Patrick Makau, the leaders said they would visit President William Ruto at State House should their party leader reject the move.

“On Tuesday, I saw ODM leaders at the State House with the President. It is time for Wiper MPs to join the bandwagon and lobby for our people from the Kenya Kwanza administration,” he said.

However, Kalonzo allowed governors elected on his party ticket to work with Ruto to develop the Lower Eastern region; something that has unsettled Raila.

However, Kalonzo gave the county bosses one condition even as he allowed them to work with the President.

Speaking at Ngovu village during the burial of Nairobi businessman Paul Muthama Ngundi, the Wiper leader besieged elected leaders not to forget their home.

“We have told them that as governors, they should work with the government of the day. But they should not forget their home,” Kalonzo said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST